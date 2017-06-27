Nick Heidfeld aims for Goodwood record with Mahindra Formula E car





Nick Heidfeld with Mahindra Racing M4Electro Enlarge Photo

Nick Heidfeld is no stranger to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and he's returning this year with one goal in mind: smash his current hill climb record.

Currently, Heidfeld holds the hill climb course record with an incredibly quick 41.6 seconds. However, that was set over 10 years ago in 1999 in a McLaren MP4/13. Motorsport has come a long way since then, and this time, Heidfeld will be behind the wheel of Mahindra Racing’s Formula E season four challenger, the M4Electro. It will also be the public debut of the all-new electrified racer, which will hit the track in December.

This year marks 18 years since Heidfeld ran the 1.16-mile-long hill climb. If Heidfeld is successful, he will be the first driver to hold two records at Goodwood. Another notable record that may be bested this year: quickest electric vehicle. The current record time is 47.34, which was set by the Lola-Drayson prototype sports car in 2013. Last year, the McLaren P1 LM entered Goodwood fame after breaking the record for the quickest street-legal car with a 47.07 time.

Preparation for the potential record run has been short. Only Heidfeld and teammate Felix Rosenqvist have tested the M4Electro and it's the team's first attempt at a single gear solution. All season four vehicles are also more powerful with 241 horsepower. Mahindra says it's learned much over the past three years at Formula E, and Goodwood may be a place it struts its stuff.

Heidfeld will take to the hill climb in Batch 4 on each of the four days of the Festival of Speed, which begins June 29 and runs through July 2. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.