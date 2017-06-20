Watch Ken Block blast the 2017 Ford GT at Le Mans





Only a lucky few have been given the tick of approval—500 individuals so far—from Ford to own the modern GT supercar.

Yes, it's a rare and beautiful thing. However, we understand why someone like Ken Block would be offered the chance to muscle one around the 24 Hours of Le Mans' Circuit de la Sarthe race track.

Block took to his official Facebook page to post a video of his time with the GT, and we think he likes it. Before the racers took to the starting grid for this past weekend's running of the French classic, Block was able to snag a few laps with the GT. The Hoonigan in-charge jumped behind the wheel of the pre-production car and pushed it as far as Ford would let him. Since it was a pre-production car, Block had to be kind to it. Nevertheless, he does say he clipped 160 mph on a straightaway.

Ford didn't manage the incredible showing it pulled off at the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans, but the GT still held its own. The victor this year was Aston Martin which pulled an impressive win, although it did benefit from some bad luck experienced by the Corvette team in the final lap. But Ford and Chip Ganassi Racing still lead the Manufacturers’ and Teams’ Championships, and there's plenty of racing left in the 2017 season of the World Endurance Championship.

Have a look at the video for yourself as Block blitzes around the circuit. We wonder if he's on the list to eventually own one of these one day after a test drive like this...