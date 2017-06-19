5 things to expect from the 2018 Honda Accord





2018 Honda Accord concept sketch Enlarge Photo

Big talks about the 2018 Honda Accord are happening right now in the Marysville, Ohio, auto plant where it will be built later this year. Real big. Right now.

The perennial best-seller from Honda is undergoing a dramatic makeover, and we hear from Honda that it's on par with the redo that the Civic received, as well as the CR-V's overhaul.

So far, one of our colleagues at The Car Connection has taken a spin behind the wheel of a prototype, but Honda on Monday teased us with more of what's to come from the mega-selling mid-size car headed toward a garage near you. The automaker announced that we'll get to see what all the chatter around Marysville is on July 14. That's when Honda will show off exactly what the next Accord looks like.

Here's what we know ahead of the reveal, and what we'd like to hear.

2017 Honda Accord Sport Special Edition Enlarge Photo

All signs point to another Accord Sport...

We've always been fans of the sharp looks and even the slightly uprated engine found in the Accord Sport, but we were left wondering if that model would fall by the wayside for this generation as mid-size buyers continue to leave sedans for crossovers. Honda laid a lot of those concerns to rest buy telling us that the next-gen Accord would come with a 6-speed manual with either engine, a tell that performance will be part of the next Accord.

A representative from Honda told us that the Accord Sport has been a big part of the Accord story so far. We also think it'll be part of the future.

Whether the Accord Sport appearance will be offered on the high-po turbo-4 isn't clear. Last year, the V-6 versions were luxury-minded EX-L and Touring trims only.

2016 Honda Accord Coupe Enlarge Photo

...and a few more point to another Accord Coupe

Honda's teaser image this week suspiciously fades to black behind the A-pillar, which indicates a few things to us. One of those things could be the presence of another two-door Accord, which would be the eighth consecutive generation for the body style. (The first two generations offered two-door hatchbacks.)

Although our hearts say "It's on," our heads say "Hold on." Among mid-sizers, the Accord Coupe was already a relative rarity, and mid-size buyers are favoring crossovers at a healthy clip.

Also, this generation for the Accord will be the first to ride on Honda's new modular platform shared with the Civic and CR-V. It's possible that the two-door Accord may just be called a Civic this time around. We'll have to wait to find out.