Dodge announces winners of its 2017 Drive for Design contest

Jun 20, 2017

2017 Drive for Design finalist by Davis Kunselman

All of that nonsense doodling in math class has paid off for three lucky students.

Dodge has announced the three winners of its 2017 Drive for Design contest, the fifth-straight year that the contest has been running.

The contest tasked students—high school students, no less—with envisioning a Dodge vehicle 30 years in the future. What the 10th and 12th graders came up with is pretty darn impressive. First place winner Davis Kunselman created the Fusion, the sleek orange, and arguably most futuristic, of the lot. Second place went to Richard Chen who crafted the angry looking, red concept car. Finally, third place is the work of Paige Webb who created a futuristic Charger of sorts.

Each is properly futuristic and we'd say boldly take Dodge design far into the future. No one knows what cars will look like even 10 years from now, so these three students were really able to get creative.

Each of the three winners will be treated to a bundle of prizes that are sure to make any budding car designer giddy. A two-week long, summer automotive design course at Lawrence Technological University near Detroit is the main prize, but the all expenses paid course is supplemented with passes to a design exhibition. Hotel and flight are all included. Finally, each of the three finalists also gets a brand new Macbook Pro.

Watch out, Ralph Gilles, you may have some stiff competition in the near future.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2017 Drive for Design finalist by Davis Kunselman
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe first drive review: a grand touring value 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe first drive review: a grand touring value
Dodge announces winners of its 2017 Drive for Design contest Dodge announces winners of its 2017 Drive for Design contest
2018 Kia Stonic revealed 2018 Kia Stonic revealed
To prevent price gouging, Dodge prioritizing Demons sold close to MSRP To prevent price gouging, Dodge prioritizing Demons sold close to MSRP
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.