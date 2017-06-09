Watch the Glickenhaus SCG003C lap the 'Ring in 6:33.20

News
During qualifying for lthe 24 Hours of Nürburgring on May 27, American driver Jeff Westphal put the Glickenhaus SCG003C supercar on the pole for the SP-X class with a time of 8:15.427. Why should we care? Because the famous Nordschliefe was part of the course, and the car covered that 12.9-mile stretch in a scant 6:33.20.
While that would be a record for a street-legal car, the SCG003C was running on racing tires, which disqualifies the run from being street legal.
However, there is a catch and it's in Glickenhaus' favor.
CHECK OUT: 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series ups the power to 607 horses
Due to balance of performance considerations, the car's Honda-based twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 engine puts out about 500 horsepower. The street car, called the SCG003S, will feature a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 spinning out about 800 horses. Glickenhaus has said it wants the street car to lap the ring in 6:30. Subtract the grip, add the power, and perhaps the SCG003S will be able to accomplish that goal.
Glickenhaus has released a video of the run, and it shows Westphal dicing up the track with expert driving. Give it a watch for yourself to see some amazing driving in an amazing car.
We look forward to Glickenhaus attempting to prove that the street car can meet that 6:30 goal some time soon. We'll be impressed if it can beat the Lamborghini Huracán Performante's 6:52 time, or the 6:43 recently put up by a McLaren P1 LM.
