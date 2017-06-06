Supercar gathering gives new meaning to the phrase 'car meet'

Jun 6, 2017

We're all familiar with what a car meet is. Maybe a handful of friends or a small community get together with their cars and hang out somewhere local. That's all fine and dandy—we're all car people here, after all—but this video shows a very different kind of car meet.

We say different because these aren't slightly modified muscle cars or imports. We're talking big dollar supercars and hypercars. YouTuber Carspotter Jeroen posted a video which shows the Supercarsunday event which takes place once a year at the TT Circuit in Assen, the Netherlands.

ALSO SEE: How do you do a 4-wheel burnout in an 800-hp GT-R? Chain it to a truck

At this car meet, the owners didn't just show them off, they also tracked them. They didn't actually duke it out for first place, but the laps are pretty hot considering all the power on tap between the cars.

We're treated to plenty of excellent shots as Ferrari LaFerraris, Pagani Huayras, Bugatti Veyrons, Koenigsegg Ageras, and so many other cars fly down the straightaway. The sweet sound of large displacement engines, forced induction, and hyper-powerful hybrid powertrains rings through the surrounding area only to be followed with another lap and additional cars.

Next time you're at a local car meet, just remember there are owners taking the idea of a car meet to whole new levels. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the cars in the video.

