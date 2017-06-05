Aston Martin Valkyrie seats will be custom tailored for each buyer

Jun 5, 2017

Aston Martin Valkyrie, 2017 Geneva auto show

Luxury and performance have long gone hand in hand with many automakers, but with today's incredible technology, some companies are looking for ways to take things a step or two or ten further. Take this for example: Aston Martin plans to produce custom-tailored seats for each Valkyrie hypercar.

How will the British luxury/performance brand accomplish such a feat? Each customer will have a 3D body scan performed to ensure the seats match him/her perfectly. Every curve, line, and love handle will be accommodated by the tailored seats. Aston Martin Asia-Pacific president, Patrik Nilsson, mentioned the process during an interview with CNBC, but he did not offer up any additional details on the Red Bull Racing co-developed machine. We already know it will produce about 1,000 horsepower from a Cosworth-developed 6.5-liter V-12 engine and electric boost courtesy of Rimac. It's also poised to weigh just 2,200 pounds.

Custom tailored seats may be expected with a rumored price tag of approximately $3.31 million. However, Aston Martin will only build a total of 175 Valkyrie hypercars, and 25 of them will be for track purposes only. That means 150 cars will be for sale to potential buyers.

Deep pockets are mandatory, but if the Ford GT selection process set any sort of standard, we bet potential Valkyrie buyers will face plenty of questions before they're handed a key. And then they will have to submit themselves for a body scan.

HI-RES GALLERY: Aston Martin Valkyrie, 2017 Geneva auto show
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Aston Martin Valkyrie seats will be custom tailored for each buyer Aston Martin Valkyrie seats will be custom tailored for each buyer
Watch the unboxing of a Ford GT Order Kit, courtesy of John Hennessey Watch the unboxing of a Ford GT Order Kit, courtesy of John Hennessey
East Coast Defender offering V-8-powered Land Rover Defenders in US East Coast Defender offering V-8-powered Land Rover Defenders in US
2019 Lamborghini Urus spy shots and video 2019 Lamborghini Urus spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.