Chuck Norris now the face of Fiat Professional vehicles

Chuck Norris' popularity reigns supreme, even though the actor and martial artist hasn't been featured in a movie to television show since 2001. We can thank the internet and a steady flow of memes for his continued popularity. Perhaps thanks to all the Chuck Norris jokes, he has a new role with Fiat Professional.

Fiat's commercial vehicle arm, Fiat Professional, has announced 77-year-old Chuck Norris as the brand's ambassador—the "tough face" for its commercial vehicles, as the brand describes it. Norris will star in a brand new advertising platform this coming June across Europe where Fiat Professional is marketed. In the U.S., Ram takes care of commercial vehicle duties for Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles, while Fiat does its best to put Americans into 500s.

The brand says Norris embodies four pillars of its business: determination, reliability, dynamism, and competence. Fiat Professional hopes to tap into the love affair that is Norris and his associated traits of being unbreakable. That's especially true after noting the man's popularity truly transcends generations; youngsters may not have ever seen "Walker, Texas Ranger," but they know the internet memes pretty darn well.

Fiat Professional encompasses six distinct vehicles in Europe: the Ducato, Scudo, Doblò, Fiorino, Talento, and the Fullback pick-up truck. Each offers its own variants to fit commercial buyers' needs.

When thinking Fiat, the word "tough" may not be the first adjective that comes to mind, but Norris may have something to say about that.

