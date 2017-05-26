Report: Mercedes planning electric hatch concept for 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz Generation EQ concept, 2016 Paris auto show Enlarge Photo

Mercedes is committed to adding as many as 10 electric cars to its lineup by 2022, including SUVs, sedans, hatchbacks and even commercial vehicles.

We were given a taste of Mercedes’ first volume electric car in the form of the Generation EQ concept unveiled at the 2016 Paris auto show. The concept, which was in the form of an SUV, also marked the introduction of Mercedes’ new EQ sub-brand for electric cars.

According to Autocar, Mercedes will unveil a follow-up concept to the Generation EQ at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show in September. The new concept will reportedly be a hatchback previewing an electric offering from Mercedes’ next-generation compact car family.

Mercedes-Benz modular platform for electric cars Enlarge Photo

The British publication reports that the production version of the electric hatch concept, possibly labeled an EQA, will arrive in 2020 to challenge the BMW i3 and a production version of Volkswagen’s I.D. concept.

The electric hatch will likely end up the most popular member of Mercedes’ EQ electric cars, as it will be the most affordable, priced only slightly higher than the automaker’s current compacts. It will ride on Mercedes modular electric car platform, a “skateboard” style platform dubbed the Modular Electric Architecture (MEA), and should offer a range approaching 300 miles.

The first of Mercedes’ EQ electric cars will be an SUV. Previewed by the Generation EQ concept, the electric SUV is due in 2018 and has already been spied testing.