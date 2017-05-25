Bentley on Demand service brings concierge delivery to owners





Bentley On Demand service Enlarge Photo

Sick and tired of your current Bentley? The brand aims to cure your boredom with Bentley on Demand, a new "mobility" service being offered via the Bentley Network smartphone app.

The premise is pretty simple: Bentley owners can request to drive a different Bentley for a special occasion or reserve a car while traveling. Bentley calls it a "bespoke, connected, door-to-door service." Members of the Bentley Network must simply validate their account and are then able to choose a Bentley from a fleet of available vehicles.

Following the reservation's confirmation, Bentley will send out a reminder via the app one hour before vehicle delivery. Another message will be sent upon the concierge's arrival, who will then go over features and demonstrate how the luxuries of the car work. Bentley ensures the entire delivery process is smoother than a Mulsanne's posh ride and the pick-up and drop-off locations are always at the convenience of the driver.

The service is similar in nature but executed in a different fashion when comparing it to Book by Cadillac. Book allows customers to reserve a Cadillac V or Platinum series for $1,500 per month without pesky mileage limits. Where Cadillac's service is an attempt to court a different kind of buyer, Bentley is simply bolstering its already-posh image by giving its customers choices.

The service will undergo a trial period this summer in Los Angeles, New York City and Dallas. And it should be noted that the Bentley Network app is only available for iOS.