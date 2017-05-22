Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti robbed at Indianapolis Taco Bell





Dario Franchitti and Scott Dixon - IZOD IndyCar Series photo LAT/USA Enlarge Photo

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is in a pretty rough neighborhood. Don't believe me? Ask Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti.

Hours after Dixon claimed the pole position for the 101st Indianapolis 500 with a speed of 232.164 mph, he and Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint in the drive-thru lane of a Taco Bell. The incident occurred at about 10:00 pm at the restaurant on West 16th Street.

Dixon, Franchitti, and Dixon's wife, Emma Davies-Dixon were in the car, a vehicle provided by Honda Motor Corporation. Dixon drives a Honda-powered Dallara in the IndyCar series.

CHECK OUT: Scott Dixon secures pole for 2017 Indy 500, Fernando Alonso to start 5th

According to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, “The victims stated two males robbed them at gunpoint and fled north on Berwick (Avenue) on foot.”

Two teens, ages 14 and 15, were later arrested.

Dixon's 232.164 qualifying lap was the fastest lap in 21 years. Franchitti, now retired from racing, is a three-time Indy 500 winner, and is currently working with the Chip Ganassi Racing team that Dixon drives for.

The 2017 Indianapolis 500 is set for May 28.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.