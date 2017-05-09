Hyundai Kona spotted undisguised during video shoot





2018 Hyundai Kona spied in Portugal Enlarge Photo

Despite a reveal expected to occur sometime this summer, Hyundai's upcoming Kona has been spied sans any camouflage during a promotional video shoot. As expected, the Hyundai Kona wears some pretty polarizing sheet metal.

The photo was posted by Facebook user Adrian Pâdeanu, who captured the Kona during an official video shoot in Lisbon, Portugal. We can see quite a few various design languages, but it's certainly one of the more striking designs to come out of Hyundai in some time. The front fascia channels a bit of Jeep Cherokee, with slim, pseudo headlights. The lights below the slim units are the Kona's actual fixtures. And, like the recently refreshed Sonata, a big gaping grille is present, which the Korean brand says is "voluminous" and "aggressive."

At the rear, the latest automotive design trend—a prominent floating roof—is present with a two-tone paint scheme. Plastic body cladding wraps the lower portion of the body for a more rugged look.

When the Kona does debut, it will have a plethora of competitors to do battle with. The Chevrolet Trax, Nissan Juke, and Ford EcoSport are just a few rivals the Kona will seek to outgun. Hyundai has boasted that the Kona will offer class-leading interior room.

As for power, the 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine found in the Hyundai Accent is likely to be at least one of the potential powertrains. There, it makes 132 horsepower. We'd wager that's more than enough to scoot Hyundai's baby crossover around town.