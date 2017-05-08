McLaren is searching for the world's fastest gamer





The late nights spent in front of the Playstation or Xbox may pay off for one lucky racing simulator expert. McLaren has announced its search for the best gamer in its "World's Fastest Gamer" competition.

The competition is exactly as it sounds: those who feel up to the task will compete to become the best of the best across multiple racing platforms. Presumably, this means plenty of time with "Gran Turismo" and "Forza Motorsport." There must be a deserving prize for those willing to compete, right? Right.

The winner of McLaren's World's Fastest Gamer competition will begin a new career as one of the supercar marker's official Formula 1 simulator drivers. That's right: the winner will earn a living racing in the virtual world.

The competition will be co-sponsored by Logitech G, a longtime supporter of racing simulator hardware with its professional wheels and pedal setups. It also helped found the incredibly successful GT Academy. Sport media platform GiveMeSport and Sparco have tossed its support in as well.

If you're tempted to join the McLaren team, here's a brief job description to see if you have what it takes. The winner will receive a one-year contract with McLaren to be a simulator driver. Additionally, the winner will work alongside McLaren engineers, at the brand's technology center and at grand prix circuits around the world, to help develop and improve the cars driven by Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne. Not too shabby.

Six international finalists will be chosen by gaming and F1 experts, and then an additional four are to be picked following qualifying online events this summer. In the fall, 10 finalists will meet at the McLaren Technology Center for one hell of a job interview: they will race against each other and show off their engineering capabilities and team collaboration skills.

Ten will enter, but only one will be invited to sign on the line for one of the greatest jobs imaginable.