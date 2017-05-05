Ford Focus RS challenges Mustang Shelby GT350 at the dragstrip





Place your bets, ladies and gents. What will it be? The turbocharged, 4-cylinder, all-wheel-drive, Ford Focus RS pushing 350 horsepower, or the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 with 526 hp from a good ol' fashioned V-8? That is the question ahead of watching the video above.

After viewing the results are you upset or gleeful?

Let's recap, though, because there are a few things to digest.

Foremost, the driver of the Shelby GT350 must have been way off his or her game. The RS gets out to a better start, which is to be expected given the car has all-wheel drive. However, from what we can tell, the Mustang driver seems to miss or skip a shift, though the GT350 still clears its throat in all its flat-plane crank glory as it rushes down the track. Per Car and Driver, the GT350 can clock a 12.5-second quarter-mile time. Maybe with a better run, the results would be different and keep the car from running a 13.17 time at 106.81 mph.

As for the Focus RS, it's clear Ford's hottest of hot hatches is nothing to mess around with. The Focus RS driver not only reacts quicker but also holds the lead throughout much of the race. All-wheel drive certainly lends a helping hand. The driver of the Focus RS is also right on the money when it comes to maximizing performance on the dragstrip. The Focus RS clips the quarter-mile in 13.4 seconds at 104.1 mph, which is pretty much spot on with Car and Driver's testing numbers.

It's commendable the Focus RS pulls as hard as it does before the GT350's extra 176 ponies help it edge out a win. Only barely--ever so barely--does the GT350 beat out its little brother. Switch drivers and maybe this one is a laugher.