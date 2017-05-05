Chevrolet offering 10 percent off the Corvette in May

May 5, 2017

2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport, yellow
Chevrolet is tempting potential C7 Corvette buyers with a pretty sweet deal during the month of May. Those in the market may be delighted to hear the bowtie brand is offering 10 percent off of the MSRP of all 2017 C7 Corvette models.

That includes the king of the Corvettes, the Corvette Z06. According to Cars Direct, when applying the 10-percent discount, the incentive erases $10,000 from the MSRP of a fully-loaded Corvette Z06. Not too shabby. Obviously, the amount of money saved depends on the actual MSRP. For example, a base C7 Corvette Stingray will see a $5,545 price reduction when taking 10 percent of the $55,450 base price.

2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

The incentives come ahead of some big changes at the Bowling Green assembly plant where the Corvette is built. The facility will cease public tours for 18 months this coming June as it works to integrate the plant's new paint shop. 

And those who are looking at a 2018 C7 Corvette should know time is ticking on ordering one as well. The final order date for a 2018 Corvette is set for June 12 in order for customers to receive the car this summer. Following that date, the plant will shut down for three months in August and begin building Corvettes again in October. Any orders received after June 12 will be built in the fall.

But why go through the order process when there are plenty of shiny, new 2017 C7 Corvettes looking for a home? Unless a 2018 C7 Corvette Carbon 65 edition is a must, the C7 Corvette soldiers on fairly unchanged for the 2018 model year.

That is until the 2018 C7 Corvette ZR1 finally joins the party and becomes the new king of the hill.

