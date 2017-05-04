Amateur driver pays tribute to Gymkhana with first-gen Subaru Impreza





Well, color us pretty darn impressed. Ken Block isn't the only guy capable of flogging rally machines for the sake of awesome, expertly executed stunts. We have an emulator on our hands.

Tyler Witte took inspiration from the famed Gymkhana series and decided to set up an amateur version of the namesake. We use the term "amateur" loosely because Witte has some serious skills. With a classic, GC8 Impreza as his tool—coincidentally the same vehicle Block first raced in a sanctioned event—Witte takes to his course with bravado and shows off jumps, drifts, close calls, and more.

With every slide, Witte comes close to tapping a wall or man-made structure, every jump ends with a clean landing, and there are even a few instances where heavy machinery is involved (because why not?).

Witte made sure the Impreza was modified to handle the exercise and insured all four tires could produce cyclones when asked.

Block has stated the first Gymkhana video absolutely helped his racing career as a professional driver. In fact, the first video was filmed as nothing more than practice, a fun video shoot for Block. Instead, it rocked through the internet and here we are today.

Witte may be on to something if he can keep up the stunts and action seen in the video here. Maybe Block should watch out, or maybe the two should collaborate. Prodigy and apprentice. We'd watch it.