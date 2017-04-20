McLaren taking the top off the 570S later this year





McLaren has confirmed it will drop the top on its 570S sometime in 2017, officially announcing the impending arrival of the 570S Spider.

The British supercar maker's chief, Mike Flewitt, revealed the 570S would be treated to a folding, hard-top roof, but at the same time stated a 540C Spider has been ruled out, according to Autocar.

"With the 540C, by the time you add options it can cost the same as a 570S, which is why we only offer it in certain markets," Flewitt said. "And because of that it doesn't make sense to do a 540C Spider. There will never be a 540 GT either."

The 570S Spider is also set to stick with the 3.8-liter turbocharged V-8 engine found in the 570S coupe, which produces 570 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. Judging by the 650S Spider, the 570S Spider shouldn't see a severe weight penalty, either. The 650S Spider's folding hard-top adds roughly 88 pounds to the overall curb weight. Applying that logic to the 570S could make for a final curb weight of 2,976 pounds.

And McLaren has a pretty proven track record of managing identical performance figures from its sealed and open top variants. It's safe to expect a 0-62 mph time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 205 mph, though perhaps the car won't be as fast with the top down.

McLaren shoppers looking for a little more pizazz from their coupes should be delighted to know McLaren Special Operations will happily outfit a 570S and other Sports Series cars with a range of carbon fiber accessories, just in case McLaren factory options aren't enough. Just don't expect McLaren's cheeky feather wrap to make its way to production any time soon; the closest McLaren will get to the sky is with its convertible variants. And now the 570S gets one.