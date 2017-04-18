2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class preview

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The current S-Class has been a huge hit for Mercedes-Benz. Over 300,000 examples have been sold since the car went on sale in 2013, and that’s the figure for sedans only.

The car, a W222 to all the fans, has now reached the midway point in its life cycle, and in Mercedes tradition it’s receiving an update.

Among the changes are a wider light path for the headlights, more efficient powertrains, new comfort features, and new electronic driver assist features.

The changes to the exterior are minor, as is the usual practice in the flagship sedan segment. The grille has been revised and the internals of the headlights have been updated. The latter now includes three distinctive accents of light. The taillights also receive a three-bar design. The front bumper design used for the AMG models is much more aggressive and for those buyers opting for the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, there’s a new Maybach logo between the louvers of the front grille.

In the cabin, the dual-screen digital dash now features a single pane of glass enclosing a pair of 12.3-inch screens. The odd-looking two-spoke steering wheel has been replaced with a more conventional three-spoke design featuring touch-sensitive controls, and the Burmester sound system benefits from a few extra speakers. Buyers will find new trim and lighting packages to further customize the cabin as well as a “wellness” feature that adjusts the climate control system (including fragrancing), the seats (heater, ventilation, massage), and lighting to make occupants feel more relaxed.

The headlights remain full-LED units and now feature an available “ultra-wide” beam pattern that lights up much more of the road and surrounding area. And thanks to matrix LED technology, the headlights can be left in high-beam mode without dazzling other road users. When there are oncoming vehicles or vehicles in front, the LEDs of the high-beam are switched off. The other areas of the road continue to be illuminated with the low-beam.

The big news are the new powertrains and revised model lineup. The base model is now an S450 powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 delivering 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It turns out Mercedes is saving its new inline-6 for another model.

Above the S450 is an S560 powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 delivering 463 hp and 516 lb-ft. Both the S450 and S560 come with a 9-speed automatic and available all-wheel-drive system. Rear-wheel drive is standard.