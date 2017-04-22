Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 pushes hard in rally race

Apr 22, 2017
Before Porsche's 997 series 911 went away, the world was graced with a spectacular low-run version of the mighty GT3 RS.

Instead of the 3.8-liter flat-6 of the GT3 RS at the time, Porsche fitted this particular variant with a larger 4.0-liter engine based on the unit used in motorsport. Power output was increased by nearly 50 horsepower over the "standard" GT3 RS and Porsche produced just 600 examples worldwide.

It seems that some out there realized these would make great racing machines, and that's why you're looking at one ripping up the tarmac.

This specific GT3 RS 4.0 is competing in the FIA-sanctioned rally competition known as Group R-GT. It's a series that runs during the tarmac stages of the World Rally Championship, and the vehicles that compete in it are required to be two-wheel-drive and be fitted with restrictors so that the power-to-weight ratio is about 7.5 pounds per horsepower.

The FIA brought out this class back in 2011, and it's been heavily dominated by Porsche products ever since. Still, Lotus has an Exige it's set up for this type of event and Fiat has prepped a 124 Spyder, too. Regardless, the Porsche 911 GT3 is the vehicle you're most likely to see zooming by on these tarmac stages.

Next we want to see someone take the GT3 RS 4.0 and prep it for full-on rally duty. Fire up the Rothman's livery duplicator machine and get those Porsches back in the dirt.

