First look at Audi e-tron Sportback concept for 2017 Shanghai auto show

Audi has provided us with our first look at its new e-tron Sportback concept to be unveiled on Wednesday at the 2017 Shanghai auto show.

The concept isn’t thought to preview a specific model but rather design elements nurtured under the guidance of current Audi design boss Marc Lichte for upcoming models.

One of those models is clearly the e-tron electric SUV due in 2018. For example, the sealed-off grille, for improved aero efficiency, is likely a feature bound for Audi's new electric cars. And with the vertical openings under the headlights, there’s also a slight resemblance to 2004’s Audi RSQ concept made famous in the movie “I, Robot.”

Some elements of the e-tron Sportback concept, such as the fastback roof, greenhouse, shoulder line and taillight arrangement, are also thought to be elements from the next-generation A7 which is also due in 2018. Interestingly, the new A7 is thought to be getting an electric option too.

Audi hasn’t revealed details on the powertrain of the e-tron Sportback concept, though it’s most likely the same system bound for the e-tron SUV. This means a flat battery back and an electric motor at one or both axles. The vehicle’s range should be over 300 miles.

The Shanghai auto show opens its doors on Wednesday, April 19, so stay tuned for the full details. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.