Mercedes-AMG 'Project One' hypercar sold out in US





Teaser for Mercedes-AMG Project One F1-dervied hypercar Enlarge Photo

It's a potentially sad day for American customers yearning for a chance at owning Mercedes-AMG's Formula One-powered hypercar. What we currently know as "Project One" is officially sold out, at least in the United States.

AMG is currently undergoing the task of selecting a lucky 275 buyers who will be deemed worthy enough to own the 11,000-rpm, split-turbo hypercar and consideration for U.S. buyers closed on March 17, according to Road & Track.

AMG has yet to show the public and media at large what the Project One actually looks like, but potential buyers were shown a prototype during the 2017 Geneva auto show which the brand stated was 85 percent complete.

AMG is now carefully combing over those who have expressed interest in the Project One, specifically those who will bring the car out in public to track days and other events. Garage queen keepers need not apply. Ford did something similar with its GT supercar, albeit with mixed results.

The car will be sold directly through AMG dealers and buyers may select a specific dealer for delivery of their 1,000-plus-horsepower machine. All those ponies will be derived from a turbocharged 1.6-liter V-6 engine coupled to electric motors mounted to the engine and front axle. AMG states the electric motors' positioning will create a "through-the-road" hybrid all-wheel-drive system.

The car may aslo end up with Mercedes' iconic gullwing doors.

The cost for such an extravagant machine? An estimated $2.4 million. As mentioned, AMG will build 275 units of the Project One. We'll learn in May how many of these have been earmarked for the US.

The car's reveal will take place in September at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show as the culmination of AMG's 50th anniversary celebrations.