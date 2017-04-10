Lotus Evora Sport 410 GP Edition marks US sales launch





As if Lotus' Evora Sport 410 wasn't already poised to be something special, the British sports car marque has debuted a special version with a unique color scheme inspired by a famous racing livery.

Lotus is using the launch of the special car to mark the Evora Sport 410's arrival in the United States.

Officially titled the Evora Sport 410 GP Edition, the special car is the result of the Lotus Exclusive personalization division, which set out to honor Team Lotus' iconic F1 livery that debuted in 1972 and was worn by famed Lotus race cars such as the 98T.

Through 14 years of black and gold, the livery was not only sported by Lotus race cars, but it was piloted by some of F1's greatest, too. They include Emerson Fittipaldi, Ronnie Peterson, Mario Andretti, Nigel Mansell, and Ayrton Senna. The colors were worn until the livery was retired in 1986 and then used again early this decade.

The Evora Sport 410 GP Edition's color scheme is meant to further emphasize the performance credibility housed within the Evora Sport 410, which adds 10 additional horsepower and sheds 165 pounds from the already capable Evora 400. With a total weight of just 2,921 pounds and 410 hp, the agile Evora becomes snickety quick, scooting from 0-60 mph in just 3.9 seconds before topping out at 186 mph. Power is sent to a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox, with the latter transmission an option. Really, the Evora Sport 410 deserves a traditional row-your-own.

While Lotus plans for only 150 units of the Evora Sport 410 worldwide, the GP Edition is, as you can imagine, even more limited. The brand will build just five, yes, five, of these fantastic looking Evora Sport 410 GP Editions to showcase the possibilities of the Lotus Exclusive program. A premium of $5,800 is present over the regular Evora Sport 410, which can be had for a cool $104,200. Sales of Lotus' latest purpose-built track weapon commence this summer.