2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 video preview





The 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 is evolution, baby.

The performance SUV with a fire-breathing turbo V-8 just made its debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show and we’re sure this thing is the duck-billed platypus of our dreams.

We’ve seen the GLC-Class evolve from a compact SUV to a coupe-shaped SUV before. Last year’s addition of a turbo V-6 in the GLC43 was an acid test for the whole hog.

Let’s talk details: The GLC63 comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that makes 469 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive and a solid 9-speed automatic help the GLC63 make the run up to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds.

If that doesn’t stir your blood quick enough, congratulations. You’re not welcome to eat dinner at my house until I’ve hidden the sharp objects.

The GLC63 S ups the ante to 503 horsepower and 516 pound-feet, along with some mechanical upgrades to put the power to the pavement and run up to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. There’s a caveat: You only get the S in the coupe version, so get ready for limited rear visibility. (Who are we kidding? Just keep your eyes facing forward.)

All the GLC63 models get a limited-slip differential across the rear axle to handle power side to side, but the S version gets an electronically controlled version for quicker transfer. The rear axle from the E63 sedan has been planted in back to handle the wider track and vast, grippy summer tires.

A more aggressive front bumper and rear diffuser with quad-tipped tailpipes announce the GLC63’s presence at local motorcycle death races, naked base jumping festivals, or experimental elderly group acid trips.

Air suspension upgrades are standard—and necessary to keep the interior vomit-free. The settings toggle from Comfort all the way up to Race in the SUV.

Like other Mercedes performance SUVs, the GLC63 is way out there. It’s also an evolutionary step that marries performance with buyers’ preferences for SUVs and it will go on sale next year. Regardless of how we got here, I’m glad we’ve arrived. Pass the straitjacket.