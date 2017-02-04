Next-gen Chevy Corvette, next-gen Porsche 911, Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The mid-engine car everyone thinks will be the C8 Chevrolet Corvette has been spotted again. The latest shots show a prototype testing alongside the mystery C7 Corvette thought to be a new ZR1 range-topper.

2017 Porsche 911 GTS Targa 4 Enlarge Photo

The Porsche 911 Carrera GTS is the latest “991” series 911 model to receive its mid-cycle update. Find out what it’s like in our first drive review.

2019 Porsche 911 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The next generation of Porsche’s iconic sports was also in the headlines this week. We spotted prototypes for both the coupe and the convertible.

2017 BMW 5-Series Touring Enlarge Photo

BMW unveiled the new wagon version of its seventh-generation 5-Series. It’s called a Touring in most markets it’s sold in, and sadly the United States isn’t on that list. And if you’re still having trouble telling the new 5-Series apart from its predecessor, BMW has a handy video out detailing the differences.

2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon Enlarge Photo

BMW’s decision to not bring the 5-Series wagon to the U.S. is Mercedes-Benz’s gain. The Three Pointed Star is bringing the wagon version of its latest E-Class here, including the high-performance E63 model.

2017 HSV GTSR W1 Enlarge Photo

Semi-official Holden tuning firm HSV this week unveiled a super sedan powered by the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 fitted to the C6 Corvette ZR1. The sedan, called the GTSR W1, is a special edition model celebrating the end of the rear-wheel-drive Holden Commodore range.

1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am owned by Burt Reynolds Enlarge Photo

Burt Reynolds, the man with what seems to be an endless store of Pontiac Firebird Trans Ams modeled like the car in the 1977 hit movie “Smokey and the Bandit,” recently auctioned off another of the cars. It was a 1978 example fully restored by Restore a Muscle Car of Lincoln, Nebraska and sold for $275,000.

Alpine A210 Le Mans prototype in French shed Enlarge Photo

It's hard to imagine a more romantic barn find than a dust-covered Le Mans prototype quietly sitting, waiting, in a dilapidated wood shed covered with moss in the south of France. But that was exactly the case for this Alpine A210 from the 1969 24 Hours of Le Mans.