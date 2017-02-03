Lotus: What’s new for 2017

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Lotus Evora 400, 2015 Geneva Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Lotus fans in the United States have had little to choose from ever since 2011 when the automaker’s Elise and Exige were pulled from sale due to being on the wrong side of airbag regulations.

It meant that the Evora was left as the sole street-legal car in Lotus showrooms. To keep things exciting Lotus started importing versions of the Elise and Exige designed strictly for track use. Since the cars were relegated to the track, they were—and still are—exempt from regulations.

Here’s what Lotus is offering for 2017:

2017 Lotus Evora 400:

Updated model introduced for 2017.

Revised styling.

Improved performance.

Features supercharged V-6 and choice of manual or automatic transmissions.

More refined interior.

Convertible expected to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Lotus Elise Race 250:

Track-only car introduced for 2017.

Features supercharged inline-4 and manual transmission.

Features roll cage and carbon fiber race seat.

2017 Lotus Exige Race 380:

Track-only car introduced for 2017.

Features supercharged V-6 and sequential transmission.

Features roll cage and carbon fiber race seat.

2017 Lotus 3-Eleven:

Limited edition track-only car introduced for 2017.

Features open-top speedster design.

Features supercharged V-6 and choice of manual or sequential transmissions.

