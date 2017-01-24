Tesla announces Model S 100D with 335-mile range

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Tesla Model S Enlarge Photo

Ever since last August’s introduction of a 100-kilowatt-hour battery in its Model S P100D, it was known that Tesla [NSDQ:TSLA] would eventually offer a 100D minus the larger and more powerful rear motor of the P100D to boost range even further.

Tesla has now finally added the 100D to its website and revealed that the car should have an EPA-rated range of 335 miles. The Model X also has a 100D variant whose claimed range is 295 miles.

It means the Model S 100D and Model X 100D deliver 20 and 6 more miles of range than their respective P100D variants. It also means that Tesla continues to be the mainstream electric car brand with the most generous range, which will likely remain the case until either Faraday Future or Lucid starts production of one of their promised 130-kwh models.

And the Teslas are incredibly quick, even without their performance upgrades. The Model S 100D will accelerate to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds and top out at 155 mph while the Model X 100D will accelerate to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds and also top out at 155 mph.

The 100-kwh battery pack remains a $3,000 upgrade over the 90-kwh pack whose days are likely numbered. It means the Model S 100D starts at $93,700 and the Model X 100D starts at $99,800. Both figures include Tesla’s $1,200 destination charge.