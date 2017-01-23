Tesla Model S P100D blasts to 60 in under 2.39 seconds

Follow Jeff Add to circle



For the last few years, the Tesla Model S has been, well, ludicrous when it comes to moving off the line from a standstill. The Ludicrous and Insane driving modes are just that, with Tesla owners reporting incredibly low times for the jaunt from 0 to 60 mph. Now one Tesla fan who also happens to love drag racing has taken his P100D and recorded the fastest time yet.

Running at an eighth-mile dragstrip, the Tesla Racing Channel was able to record a 0-60 mph time of just 2.389 seconds. That's faster than pretty much anything out there that you can buy in stock production form. That's as fast as the reported time for a Bugatti Chiron and a Porsche 918 Spyder. It's faster than the Koenigsegg One:1 and the McLaren P1 GTR.

Consider more "attainable" supercars and sports cars, and the gap widens even more. You have the Audi R8 V10+? Oh, you'll be staring at some taillights off the line. Your McLaren sure looks sharp, but it has less space inside and is eating electric dust when you leave the stoplight next to a P100D in Insane Mode.

Yes, the Tesla will start to fall off the pace not much farther down the road, but for that first blast and onward to about a quarter mile it's one heck of a fast car. Additionally, it's a sedan with room for people to enjoy all of that fun and you won't have to stop for gas...ever. Even better is the fact that Tesla continues to work to improve the range as well.

The latest Model S, in near top spec, has a range of 335 miles. Of course, if you run a couple of sub 2.4-second 0-60 mph sprints, that range will fall off precipitously.

