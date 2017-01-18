2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio revealed in standard trim

Alfa Romeo’s Stelvio, the Italian marque’s first-ever SUV, was shown to the world last fall at the 2016 Los Angeles auto show. But the vehicle on display in L.A. was the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, the 505-horsepower model that will only make up a small percentage of Stelvio sales.

Alfa Romeo has since revealed the bread-and-butter model, and we’re glad to report that losing the big wheels and more pronounced bumpers hasn’t hurt the vehicle's looks in any significant way.

Like it’s doing with the Giulia, Alfa Romeo will offer the Stelvio in standard and better-equipped Ti (Turismo Internazionale) guises. Each will come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering 280 hp and driving all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The all-wheel-drive system features an active transfer case and front differential that allow the drive torque to be managed to suit a given situation. The system normally routes all of the drive torque to the rear wheels, but as the wheels approach their grip limit up to 60 percent of the torque can be instantly directed to the front pair. Alfa Romeo quotes a 0-60 mph time of 5.4 seconds for the standard Stelvio, which compares to the 3.9 seconds that the Stelvio Quadrifoglio requires to achieve the same feat.

Alfa Romeo is yet to release detailed specs for the United States but we’re expecting the Stelvio to come as standard with 18-inch wheels (up to 21-in wheels are available), a carbon fiber driveshaft, leather trim, a power liftgate, parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Sales are due to commence in mid-2017. The vehicle arrives as a 2018 model and will target the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Porsche Macan.

