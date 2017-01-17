Buick: What's new for 2017

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Buick Cascada Enlarge Photo

Business for Buick continues to boom, especially in China where it’s the second most popular brand in the passenger car market.

General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] is yet to reveal overall figures for 2016 but we know in China alone Buick managed to move 1,180,372 cars. That’s even more impressive when you consider Buick sells fewer than 10 models there.

In the United States there are only six models. Here’s what they offer for 2017.

2017 Buick Cascada:

Limited edition Cascada Sport Touring model added.

2017 Buick Regal:

Color palette expanded with three new colors.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration added.

Includes Regal GS.

Redesigned model expected to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Buick LaCrosse:

Redesigned model introduced for 2017.

Offered exclusively with 3.6-liter V-6 mated to 8-speed automatic transmission.

Comes with standard front-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive.

Comes with standard 19-inch wheels and available 20-in wheels.

Comes with standard Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and OnStar 4G LTE with Wi-Fi hotspot integration.

Available with adaptive damping suspension.

2017 Buick Encore:

Revised interior and exterior styling.

Available with LED headlights.

Comes with standard Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and OnStar 4G LTE with Wi-Fi hotspot integration.

2017 Buick Envision:

More trim levels added.

New 2.5-liter inline-4 added.

New 2.5-liter inline-4 comes with standard front-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive.

Color palette expanded with Chili Red Metallic.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration added.

2017 Buick Enclave:

Enclave Sport Touring Edition model added.

Color palette expanded with three new colors.

Redesigned model expected to be introduced for 2018.

