Porsche to offer track-focused 20-inch tire for 911





With the release of the 911 Carrera GTS this April, Porsche will also offer a factory approved aftermarket tire for customers who want more grip at the racetrack. The tire, a Pirelli P-Zero Corsa N0, will be offered through TireRack.com or through dealers, and fit all current 911 Carrera, GTS, Targa, and Turbo models fitted with the available 20-inch wheels. These tires will also work on 991.1 911 wheels, which would be the 2012-2016 models.

The tire sizes will be P245/35R20 for the fronts and P305/30R20 for the rears.

CHECK OUT: 2017 Porsche 911 first drive review

Porsche says these ultra high performance tires have a tire compound, profile, and tread depth tailored to high-performance driving environments. The tires won't be slicks or super sticky R compound tires, though, and they will be legal for street use. They come with Treadwear, Traction, and Temperature ratings of 80, AA, and A, respectively.

The tires are set to go on sale in April. In Europe, the pricing is about €1,400 for a set, compared to €1,000 for replacement tires. U.S. pricing is yet to come.

With their low Treadwear rating, they are best used for track duty because they will wear quickly on the street and you will be spending a lot of money on tires.

How effective will these tires be? Their added grip cut four seconds from the 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS coupe's lap time at the Nürburgring Nordschliefe from 7:26 to 7:22.