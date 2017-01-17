Porsche to offer track-focused 20-inch tire for 911

Jan 17, 2017

Porsche Pirelli P-Zero Corsa N0 tire

With the release of the 911 Carrera GTS this April, Porsche will also offer a factory approved aftermarket tire for customers who want more grip at the racetrack. The tire, a Pirelli P-Zero Corsa N0, will be offered through TireRack.com or through dealers, and fit all current 911 Carrera, GTS, Targa, and Turbo models fitted with the available 20-inch wheels. These tires will also work on 991.1 911 wheels, which would be the 2012-2016 models. 

The tire sizes will be P245/35R20 for the fronts and P305/30R20 for the rears.

CHECK OUT: 2017 Porsche 911 first drive review

Porsche says these ultra high performance tires have a tire compound, profile, and tread depth tailored to high-performance driving environments. The tires won't be slicks or super sticky R compound tires, though, and they will be legal for street use. They come with Treadwear, Traction, and Temperature ratings of 80, AA, and A, respectively.

The tires are set to go on sale in April. In Europe, the pricing is about 1,400 for a set, compared to 1,000 for replacement tires. U.S. pricing is yet to come.

With their low Treadwear rating, they are best used for track duty because they will wear quickly on the street and you will be spending a lot of money on tires.

How effective will these tires be? Their added grip cut four seconds from the 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS coupe's lap time at the Nürburgring Nordschliefe from 7:26 to 7:22.

HI-RES GALLERY: Porsche Pirelli P-Zero Corsa N0 tire
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Porsche to offer track-focused 20-inch tire for 911 Porsche to offer track-focused 20-inch tire for 911
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA spy shots 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA spy shots
Ford Mustang V-6 discontinued as part of 2018 refresh Ford Mustang V-6 discontinued as part of 2018 refresh
2018 Ford Mustang adds power, digital gauges and 10-speed 2018 Ford Mustang adds power, digital gauges and 10-speed
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

People Who Read This Article Also Read

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.