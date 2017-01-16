Lamborghini: What's new for 2017

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lamborghini Huracán Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder Enlarge Photo

There's been tremendous change at Lamborghini over the past two years, including confirmation of production of the Urus SUV, the expansion into international motorsport via GTE competition, the replacement of long-serving CEO Stephan Winkelmann and more recently a shakeup in the automaker’s naming strategy.

After that tumultuous past, Lamborghini is taking a breather by introducing only a limited number of changes for the 2017 model year.

Here’s what you can expect when visiting one of the automaker’s showrooms:

2017 Lamborghini Huracán:

Huracán Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder added and marks introduction of more simplified naming strategy.

Updated infotainment System II introduced.

Hardcore model expected to be introduced for 2018.

2017 Lamborghini Aventador:

Aventador LP 750-4 SuperVeloce Roadster added.

Aventador LP 700-4 Miura Homage special edition added.

Aventador S with revised looks and more power being introduced for 2018.

2017 Lamborghini Centenario:

Centenario 770-4 special edition model celebrating 100th birthday of company founder Ferruccio Lamborghini added.

Model based on Aventador platform but with significant upgrades.

Production limited to 20 coupes and 20 roadsters.

