BMW 5-Series tested, Jaguar E-Pace spied, electrified Lexus LS confirmed: Car News Headlines

2019 Jaguar E-Pace spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

BMW has introduced a redesigned 5-Series, one that’s stiffer, lighter and loaded with more tech than the outgoing model. The top of the range, for now, is the M550i xDrive which is proving quicker than the old M5.

Jaguar is preparing a new SUV positioned below the F-Pace. Its arrival shouldn’t come as a surprise given the stellar success of the F-Pace. The model in its first year on the market has catapulted to the top of the sales chart at Jaguar.

Lexus was quiet on details about an electrified version of its redesigned LS at the car’s 2017 Detroit auto show debut, however, evidence that one is coming has surfaced in an official photo. The photo showed a button on the center console that places the car in electric mode.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2017 BMW 5-Series first drive review: Playing the middle

2019 Jaguar E-Pace spy shots

Lexus inadvertently confirms electrified LS

Takata to pay $1 billion fine, admit wrongdoing in proposed settlement

2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4² pickup spy shots

All Dutch electric trains now running on 100 percent renewable energy

1-2-3 finish for Peugeot in 2017 Dakar rally

Toyota adds 543,000 Lexus, Scion, Toyota vehicles to Takata recall roster

778-hp Tesla Model S Electric GT racer does 0-62 mph in 2.1 seconds

EPA finalizes emission rules through 2025; no change from existing levels