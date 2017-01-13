Burt Reynolds to drive his own Bandit Trans Am onto Barrett-Jackson auction stage

Jan 13, 2017
Follow Viknesh

1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am owned by Burt Reynolds

The man with what seems to be an endless store of Pontiac Firebird Trans Ams modeled like the one in the 1977 hit movie “Smokey and the Bandit,” Burt Reynolds, the Bandit himself, will be present for the auction of a 1978 example at the upcoming Barrett Jackson event in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This will be Reynolds’ fourth Bandit-style Trans Am going under the hammer in recent years. The phenomenon kicked off in 2014 when an original “Smokey and the Bandit” promo car sold for $450,000. It was followed a year later by the sale of a “tribute” car owned by Reynolds for only a year for $170,000. And finally in 2016 the actor brought out another movie promo car that ended up fetching $550,000.

The latest car, though not linked with the movie, is a very special example. It has been fully restored by Restore a Muscle Car of Lincoln, Nebraska and is powered by a Butler Performance V-8 displacing 8.2 liters and delivering over 600 horsepower. It also has a shaker hood, 18-inch snowflake-pattern wheels, and a custom leather interior. The car is also littered with Reynolds’ signature.

To help ensure the bidding is intense, Reynolds will be present at the auction. He’ll even drive the car up on stage and meet with the winning bidder.

The car has been assigned lot number 1401 for the auction which runs from January 14-22, 2017.

HI-RES GALLERY: 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am owned by Burt Reynolds
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Burt Reynolds to drive his own Bandit Trans Am onto Barrett-Jackson auction stage Burt Reynolds to drive his own Bandit Trans Am onto Barrett-Jackson auction stage
Lotus Exige Sport 380 spawns dedicated track model Lotus Exige Sport 380 spawns dedicated track model
Ford GT gauge cluster changes to fit the driving mode Ford GT gauge cluster changes to fit the driving mode
Mustang-based Rocket super muscle car added to VLF lineup Mustang-based Rocket super muscle car added to VLF lineup
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.