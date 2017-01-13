Avatar Roadster debuts in production trim

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Avatar Roadster Enlarge Photo

British sports car startup Avatar burst on the scene a year ago with the unveiling of a lightweight Lotus Elise rival called the Roadster.

On Thursday at the 2017 Autosport International in the United Kingdom, Avatar showed off the production version and confirmed the car would be available later this year priced from £39,990 (approximately $48,630).

Since 2016's unveiling of the original prototype, Avatar has made around 250 changes to the Roadster.

“We listened and have responded to our customers who loved the superb performance and fine handling but wanted more refinement and features so they could use the car for more than just track days,” Avatar boss Dylan Popovic said. “We’ve smoothed the raw edges to create a much more rounded package.”

Among the changes is new suspension geometry, new steering rack ratios and improved ergonomics in the cabin. A 6-speed manual is standard but for drivers seeking a more frenetic shifting experience there is a 7-speed, paddle-shifted sequential transmission on offer.

Ford Focus RS power

And everything is fully customizable, added Popovic. For example, customers more focused on track performance can select a roll cage, data logger, limited-slip differential, aero enhancements and stiffer suspension.

Customers have two powertrains to choose from, including the 350-horsepower turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-4 borrowed from the Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] Focus RS. The other option is a 250-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 sourced from the Focus ST.

With just 1,532 pounds to lug around, either engine will deliver impressive performance. Avatar claims 0-60 mph acceleration of 4.0 seconds for the 250-hp model and just 3.6 seconds for the 350-hp model. The top speed is around 150 mph in either configuration.

Production will be handled by fellow British firm Marlin sports cars and just 50 examples will be built. Avatar is offering an unlimited mileage, three-year warranty and says engine service can be handled at any Ford dealership.

Unfortunately, availability in the United States is not expected.