Breaking: EPA accuses Ram and Jeep of using cheating software on its diesels





2014 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel, Bear Mountain, May 2014 Enlarge Photo

The Environmental Protection Agency has accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles of failing to disclose engine management software for 2014-2016 Ram 1500s and Jeep Grand Cherokees with the 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine marketed as the EcoDiesel. The Notice of Violation affects approximately 104,000 vehicles. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has also released a notice of violation.

The EPA says the vehicles have at least eight auxiliary emission control devices (AECDs) that appear to cause the vehicles to perform differently when being tested than when in use.

There are no 2017 model with the engine because the EPA discovered the AECDs while it was attempting to certify the vehicle for the 2017 model year.

ALSO SEE: 6 VW execs charged, including former R&D boss

The EPA has challenged FCA to show how these aren't defeat devices. So far, the EPA is not satisfied with FCA's response. The software allows the engines to emit nitrogen oxide, or NOx, in excess of the standard, but the EPA is not saying by how much. This is a violation of the Clean Air Act.

For now, the EPA is putting FCA on notice, and an investigation continues in conjunction with the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

CHECK OUT: VW to plead guilty, pay $4.3B, to settle diesel-scandal criminal charges (updated)

The civil penalties for the violations could run as high as $44,539 per vehicle sold. Any settlement number is premature, but it would certainly not be that high per vehicle.

FCA US has issued a response to the allegation. It believes that its emission control systems meet the applicable requirements, and it says that it has proposed a number of actions to address EPA's concerns, including "developing extensive software changes to our emissions control strategies that could be implemented in these vehicles immediately to further improve emissions performance."

The EPA notes that most diesels can meet the EPA emissions standards, and several 2017 diesels have been certified. The FCA 3.0-liter, however, hasn't.

If you own one of these vehicles, the EPA says no immediate action is required. They are safe and legal to drive.

We'll follow this story as it unfolds.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.