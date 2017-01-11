Porsche Mission E spied, end of the road for Chevy SS, VLF X-Series: Today’s Car News

Jan 11, 2017
Follow Viknesh

VLF X-Series, 2017 Detroit auto show

VLF X-Series, 2017 Detroit auto show

Enlarge Photo

Porsche’s stunning Mission E concept from the 2015 Frankfurt auto show is headed for production and today we posted photos of an early test mule for the car. In the shots, you get a glimpse of the car’s flat battery pack.

We have some sad news for anyone that’s a fan of rear-wheel-drive muscle sedans. A top General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] executive has said that a successor for the V-8-powered Chevrolet SS is looking unlikely… so get one while you still can.

Nascent coachbuilder VLF is already out with its third product. The latest creation is a tough-as-nails off-roader based on the Chevrolet Colorado and channeling the Hummer H2.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Porsche ‘Mission E’ electric car spy shots

Chevrolet SS successor 'unlikely'

VLF turns Chevy Colorado into Hummer H2-esque off-roader

Uber, Lyft could cut NYC taxi fleet by 85 percent because they're more efficient

VW to plead guilty, pay $4.3B in deal with Justice Department over diesel scandal

2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid: two different battery packs, 'best-in-class' fuel economy claimed

Mercedes to add 3 new cars to compact range?

2018 Ford F-150 video preview

Take a walk around the 2017 Detroit auto show

China's 5-year budget for renewable energy: $360 billion

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Lexus LS video preview 2018 Lexus LS video preview
2018 BMW 5-Series video preview 2018 BMW 5-Series video preview
China’s GAC returns to Detroit auto show with 3 new cars China’s GAC returns to Detroit auto show with 3 new cars
2020 Porsche ‘Mission E’ electric car spy shots 2020 Porsche ‘Mission E’ electric car spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.