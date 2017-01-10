Race of Champions bringing all manner of super machines to Miami

Jan 10, 2017
VUHL is bringing its updated 05 ROC Edition to the Race of Champions in Miami

If you are an American motorsports enthusiast,  you should already have your tickets ordered and your bags packed. The Race of Champions is landing on U.S. soil for the first time ever. Since 1988, the ROC has been thrilling those who love racing by combining some of the greatest talents across all ranges of the sport and pitting them head-to-head in all manner of racing machine. For the 2017 event in Miami, we're now learning just what some of those machines will be.

Mexican sports car maker VUHL will be on hand with a specially prepped 05 ROC Edition (lead image). This roofless two-seater packs a big wing out back, carbon fiber wheels at all four corners, and a Ford EcoBoost powerplant under its skin. That 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine can propel the lightweight machine from 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. The six-forward gears are controlled via a sequential transmission.

RX Supercar Lite at the Race of Champions

Also joining in on the action is the RX Supercar Lite (shown above) and a Polaris Slingshot SLR. All three cars will enter ROC competition for their first time. They will be joined by the Ariel Atom Cup Car, Radical SR3 RSX, Whelen NASCAR racer, and the KTM X-Bow Comp R. These very different machines will be put through their paces inside Marlin's Park in Miami, and they'll be piloted by some top-tier racing talent, from Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, Le Mans, Touring Cars, World Rally, and even action sports.

Already confirmed to be Florida bound are Sebastian Vettel, Jenson Button, Felipe Massa, Tom Kristensen, both Kyle and Kurt Busch, Juan Pablo Montoya, Alexander Rossi, James Hinchliffe, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Travis Pastrana, Scott Speed, Petter Solberg, and Helio Castroneves. That's just a fraction of the driving talent that will be on site, mind you. The list keeps going, and it's equally impressive the whole way down the list.

The first race gets underway on January 21st. That day the drivers compete for individual glory. Then, on Sunday the 22nd, they pair up in the ROC Nations Cup to compete for the title of "World's Fastest Nation." In addition to the racing, there will be stunt shows and other forms of spectacle.

