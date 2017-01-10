2018 Jaguar F-Type revealed

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jaguar’s F-Type has undergone a mid-cycle update. The changes are subtle yet provide the stylish sports car with the latest technology and a more refined look.

You’ll spot the updated range by the full LED headlights and new, model-specific bumpers. The aim of the new bumpers, Jaguar says, was to provide clearer visual differentiation between the different models.

The interior was also tweaked with the addition of lightweight slimline seats that help shed around 17 pounds from the curb weight, as well as new chrome and aluminum accents. Jaguar is also offering an expanded range of color and trim options for the interior.

Also in the interior, Jaguar has fitted its Touch Pro infotainment system which is able to control a special app called ReRun. The app combines vehicle data with a GoPro to provide an overlay of information for the recorded video. We’re talking about key vehicle performance data such as speed, throttle position, gear selection, braking force and g force.

Finally, Jaguar has added a semi-automated park-assist function designed to make parallel parking in even the tightest of spaces quicker and easier. When passing a potential space, the car’s ultrasonic parking sensors measure the length. If big enough, the system takes care of the steering: all the driver has to do is press a button, engage reverse and control the throttle and brakes. The system will also guide the vehicle out of the space when it’s time to leave.

Jaguar has also rejigged the lineup. The base option remains the F-Type equipped with a 340-horsepower supercharged 3.0-liter V-6, though this engine is also equipped in a new model called the F-Type R-Dynamic. The latter is essentially a base F-Type with a few sporty elements inspired by the design of the more hardcore F-Type R. Those sporty elements include 19-inch wheels, a body kit, gloss black accents, an active exhaust and LED headlights.

Above the F-Type R-Dynamic is the F-Type R-Dynamic V6, still boasting a supercharged 3.0-liter V-6. It replaces the F-Type S in the current lineup and matches that car’s 380-hp output. It also benefits from 20-in wheels.

Further up is a new special edition model called the F-Type 400 Sport, which will be available for one model year only. It also boasts Jaguar’s familiar supercharged 3.0-liter V-6 but sees its output boosted to 400 hp. The bump in power is complemented by uprated brakes, custom 20-in wheels, and Jaguar’s Configurable Dynamics performance setting. You’ll easily spot the car by its yellow accents and “400” badging.

Further up still are the F-Type R and F-Type SVR models. These maintain their supercharged 5.0-liter V-8s and respective 550- and 575-hp outputs.

Sales of the updated F-Type range will commence in most markets in early 2017. We'll update the post as soon as specifications for the United States are confirmed.