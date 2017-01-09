2018 Lamborghini Huracán Spyder Performante spy shots

Jan 9, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 Lamborghini Huracán Spyder Performante spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Lamborghini is working on a more hardcore version of its Huracán that we suspect will revive the Superleggera name.

A number of prototypes have been spotted, revealing a few modifications such as extra aero around the front bumper, a massive rear wing, and an exhaust system that's more like the one on the Huracán Super Trofeo race car.

Today we have spy shots of a Huracán Spyder prototype with those same modifications. The car is the spiritual successor to the Gallardo Spyder Performante, though it may end up being called a Huracán Spyder Superleggera as part of Lamborghini’s efforts to simplify its models’ names.

Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Performante LP 570-4

Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Performante LP 570-4

Enlarge Photo

Along with the external modifications, we should also see the car benefit from some weight-saving mods. Specific mods may include a stripped-out cabin and increased use of carbon fiber in the construction. Tweaks to the suspension, steering and transmission are all possible as well.

Other mods may include a slight bump in power for the 5.2-liter V-10, perhaps with the final figure matching the 611 horsepower (620 hp in metric figures) of the Super Trofeo racer. The standard Huracán Spyder comes with 601 hp, while the Huracán Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder has 572 hp.

Look for a debut of the new car, whatever it ends up being called, during 2017.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Spyder Performante spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Volkswagen gets a charge out of its electric Microbus concept Volkswagen gets a charge out of its electric Microbus concept
2018 Mercedes-AMG GT receives new look, more power 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT receives new look, more power
US gets standard long-wheelbase Volkswagen Tiguan US gets standard long-wheelbase Volkswagen Tiguan
2018 Toyota Camry arrives with new platform, powertrains and sporty looks 2018 Toyota Camry arrives with new platform, powertrains and sporty looks
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.