2018 Lamborghini Huracán Spyder Performante spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lamborghini is working on a more hardcore version of its Huracán that we suspect will revive the Superleggera name.

A number of prototypes have been spotted, revealing a few modifications such as extra aero around the front bumper, a massive rear wing, and an exhaust system that's more like the one on the Huracán Super Trofeo race car.

Today we have spy shots of a Huracán Spyder prototype with those same modifications. The car is the spiritual successor to the Gallardo Spyder Performante, though it may end up being called a Huracán Spyder Superleggera as part of Lamborghini’s efforts to simplify its models’ names.

Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Performante LP 570-4 Enlarge Photo

Along with the external modifications, we should also see the car benefit from some weight-saving mods. Specific mods may include a stripped-out cabin and increased use of carbon fiber in the construction. Tweaks to the suspension, steering and transmission are all possible as well.

Other mods may include a slight bump in power for the 5.2-liter V-10, perhaps with the final figure matching the 611 horsepower (620 hp in metric figures) of the Super Trofeo racer. The standard Huracán Spyder comes with 601 hp, while the Huracán Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder has 572 hp.

Look for a debut of the new car, whatever it ends up being called, during 2017.