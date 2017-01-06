News
Bentley: What's new for 2017
2017 Bentley BentaygaEnlarge Photo
When every model in your range is priced above $200k, depreciation is kind of a big deal. That’s why for brands like Bentley, competing in the ultra-luxury space, annual updates for its models tends to be rare.
Nevertheless, now that Bentley has a four-car lineup, there are more updates than ever to look forward to each year. For 2017, the big news is the arrival of the Bentayga, Bentley’s first SUV and currently the priciest option when it comes to off-roaders.
The Mulsanne flagship has also been tweaked and gained a long-wheelbase model in the process, and the Continental GT has gained a second performance model.
Here’s a rundown of all the changes Bentley is introducing for 2017:
