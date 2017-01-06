China’s GAC returning to Detroit auto show with 3 new cars

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Trumpchi GS7 debuting at 2017 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

State-owned Chinese automaker GAC is planning to unveil three new cars at the 2017 Detroit auto show, one of which will be a rugged-looking SUV called the GS7.

This will be the third time GAC is presenting at the Detroit auto show, though it will be the first time the automaker—or any Chinese automaker for that matter—will have a stand on the main floor.

GAC’s first appearance at the show was in 2013, when it presenting a trio of vehicles including the GS5 small SUV that featured in the movie "Transformers: Age Of Extinction." And in 2015 it presented the GS4. However, in both years the automaker's stand was only on the sidelines of the show.

In 2017, we’ll see the aforementioned GS7 and two other vehicles called the GE3 and EnSpirit. The GE3 is an electric car with an estimated 192 miles of range while the EnSpirit is a concept car that’s said to blend elements of a sedan, SUV and convertible.

Trumpchi GS4 Enlarge Photo

GAC is hopeful of starting sales in the United States in 2018, though the automaker still needs to obtain certification for its vehicles and establish a network of dealerships. GAC already operates in 14 countries and in 2016 registered sales of 370,000 vehicles.

Most of GAC’s vehicles are sold under the Trumpchi and Gonow brands. Trumpchi is the automaker’s main brand for passenger cars while Gonow sells both passenger and commercial models. The three cars debuting in Detroit are expected fall under the Trumpchi brand.

More established automakers General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] and Volvo have already started selling Chinese-made cars in the U.S., and it’s only a matter of time until we also Chinese-made cars from Chinese automakers sold here. GAC very well may be the first.

The Detroit auto show starts January 9. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.