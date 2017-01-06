New photo of Mercedes-AMG hypercar surfaces

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Mercedes-AMG hypercar, 2017 Consumer Electronics Show - Image via GTspirit Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz is currently at the 2017 Consumer Electronics show giving talks on upcoming technologies such as electric and self-driving cars, but tucked away in one the automaker’s presentations was this glimpse of the new hypercar being developed by Mercedes-AMG.

GTspirit managed to grab a shot, revealing interesting details like the car’s roof-mounted scoop, vertical stabilizer, engine cover vents, and streamlined body. It joins a previous teaser that provided a stylized look at the car’s profile.

The car is set for a debut in September at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show. Its arrival will help celebrate AMG’s 50th anniversary this year, and in keeping with this it may end up being called an R50. The first examples will be delivered in 2018, the same year the rival Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing collaboration, the AM-RB 001, is due.

Teaser for Mercedes-AMG hypercar, 2016 Paris auto show Enlarge Photo

The ace up AMG’s sleeve is the championship-winning powertrain from Mercedes AMG’s 2015 Formula One racer, which will power the car. We’re talking about the complete powertrain, from the turbocharged 1.6-liter V-6 to the twin electric motor-generators to the rapid-discharge lithium-ion battery.

AMG is yet to confirm how many examples will be built, hinting only that the number will be between 200 and 300. The price is thought to be in the vicinity of 2.4 million euros with taxes (approximately $2.54 million).

