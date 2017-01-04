Dale Earnhardt, Jr. got married on New Year's Eve





He may be the darling of NASCAR, but she is his darling. That may sound schmaltzy, but schmaltzy is OK when it comes to nuptials.

On New Year's Eve, 14-time NASCAR most popular driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. married his long-time girlfriend Amy Reimann. The ceremony took place in a tent at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. The venue is owned by Richard Childress, who was the team owner for Dale, Jr.'s late father.

Earnhardt, 42, announced via Twitter that he was engaged in June, but the couple were engaged since June 2015 when Earnhardt popped the question while the couple were on vacation in Germany. Apparently, the driver dropped to a knee at a Lutheran church his family had attended hundreds of years earlier. In May, he told the Charlotte Observer that he wants children.

Numerous NASCAR drivers were on hand, and NASCAR.com reports that Danica Patrick caught the bouquet.

The wedding caps off a tough year on a positive note for Earnhardt. After experiencing concussion-like symptoms mid-season, he never drove his number 88 Chevy again during the 2016 season.

Here's to hoping he comes back successfully in 2017 and to a long, happy marriage with his new wife.

