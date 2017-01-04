This 3D-printed LS3 V-8 is a great educational tool

Jan 4, 2017
Follow Jeff

The best way to fully understand what happens inside of an engine is to take one apart and then put it back together. You'll get your hands on the smallest of pieces that work together with the larger ones to turn air and fuel into horsepower and torque. Of course, it's not quite that simple for most people to pull an engine out of a car and then rip into it to discover its secrets. That's why a 3D-printed scale engine might make for a great educational tool.

CHECK OUT: 2017 Ford Mustang preview

A YouTube user by the name of Eric Harrell created just such an engine in what appears to be 1/4 scale. It's a GM LS3 V-8. There are plenty of other 3D-printed engines out there, but this one is pretty darn wonderful in all of its LS detail. The creator utilized a number of CAD files and also turned to images and other bits of data found online. The result of those ones and zeroes sent to the 3D printer is this rotating and whirring scaled-down engine.

Those who have the equipment and are interested in printing up their own versions of this engine can find the files on Thingiverse. Mr. Harrell will also sell printed up engines or various parts.

This LS3 is essentially the modern version of the classic Visible V-8 from Revell. That classic model kit is still produced to this day, but it's an older engine and it's not like you created it yourself with your own 3D printer. Get your hands on either scale engine, though, build it up, and you'll learn a lot about how cars work.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Faraday Future reveals 1,050-horsepower FF 91 electric crossover due in 2018 Faraday Future reveals 1,050-horsepower FF 91 electric crossover due in 2018
Watch the Faraday Future FF 91 do 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds Watch the Faraday Future FF 91 do 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds
2020 Audi Q8 spy shots 2020 Audi Q8 spy shots
Bentley teases its most extreme model ever Bentley teases its most extreme model ever
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.