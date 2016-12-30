Ford has some tips for driving through an ice storm

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Oh, the weather outside may be frightful. Driving, however, can still be delightful. Since you've some place to go, here's what you should do if it snows and it snows and it snows.

Well, actually, these tips are for when it's a bit more slick outside and you're facing down an ice storm.

CHECK OUT: Mercedes bringing AMG winter driving school to North America

Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] has created a quick video that highlights some basic practices you should employ when the temperature drops far enough that rain turns to ice. It's basic stuff, but it's certainly worth repeating. You're obviously going to want to slow down, but you should also avoid hitting the brakes too hard. In fact, you should disengage cruise control with the button because doing it with the brakes could cause a skid on ice. From here on out, it's about smoothness and that applies to the steering wheel as well as the throttle and brake pedals.

ALSO SEE: Audi teases Q8 concept ahead of 2017 Detroit auto show

Keep your eyes peeled for the shinier bits of roadway. Those are iced over areas and you're not going to find any traction there. Stick to the duller bits of the road and you'll be in better shape. If you do start to slide, remember to steer into it. That's the best way to counteract the slide. It's also the best way to enjoy some slow speed drift action if you're doing this in an empty parking lot. Ford didn't tell you that last bit, but that's what we're here for. Go out there and practice some slow-speed oversteer in an empty lot and you'll actually learn a fair bit about car control.

Ford also suggestS using tire chains if you can, but make sure they are legal in your state first. Other bits of wisdom from the Blue Oval include avoiding downed power lines, braking earlier because it takes longer to slow down on ice, checking your tire tread and pressure, inspecting your windshield wipers, checking your coolant level, preparing an emergency kit with a jump starter and a spare (?) cell phone, and simply staying on top of the local weather forecast.

