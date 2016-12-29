Subaru to debut BRZ STI Sport concept at 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Subaru BRZ STI Sport concept, 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon Enlarge Photo

Subaru and its official performance arm STI have an interesting concept based on the BRZ due for a reveal at the upcoming 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon.

The concept is called the BRZ STI Sport and is described as a more mature take on the Subaru sports car.

The only other information Subaru is willing to tell us right now is that the concept is fitted with 18-inch aluminum wheels and a handful of STI body enhancements, including a front lip spoiler and side skirts. For the interior, the designers have added a rich burgundy color.

2015 Subaru WRX S4 (Japanese spec) Enlarge Photo

The car will be joined by a second STI Sport concept based on the WRX S4. The WRX S4 is a more powerful, CVT-equipped WRX sold exclusively in Japan since 2014.

STI Sport is the name Subaru uses for models with a bit of extra potency under the hood and a few bolt-on parts from the STI catalog. It was first applied on the Levorg STI Sport introduced to the Japanese market in May. The two latest concepts suggest Subaru is ready to expand the STI Sport option to the BRZ and WRX lines.

The 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon runs from January 13-15 at the Makuhari Messe in the Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo. For more on the show, head to our dedicated hub.