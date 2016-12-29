Volvo 90 series cars lets you Skype your colleagues

Dec 29, 2016
Skype for Business in Volvo's 90 series

Skype for Business in Volvo's 90 series

It used to be that the drive home was a chance to fully escape the office. Not anymore thanks to the ever-increasing level of connectivity filtering into cars.

For example, with Volvo’s 90 series cars, the S90, V90 and XC90, it’s now possible to liaise with colleagues via Skype for Business.

Skype for Business is an extension of the popular Skype messaging service. It has extra functionalities such as the ability to schedule meetings and start conversations from apps like Word and PowerPoint, as well as improved security.

2017 Volvo S90 T6 AWD Inscription

2017 Volvo S90 T6 AWD Inscription

In one of Volvo’s cars, you’ll be able to view upcoming meetings and participant details, and join meetings with one click via the central display. Volvo says this improves safety, as you’ll no longer have to fumble with or drop your phone while trying to connect or worry about entering a long pin code to join.

Whether drivers should be sitting in on potentially financial-critical meetings while behind the wheel isn’t addressed. Nevertheless, the technology marks another step towards the transformation of the car into a mobile office, a transformation that will only accelerate as self-driving technology improves.

“With the dawn of autonomous cars we see a future where flexible in-car productivity tools will enable people to reduce time spent in the office,” said Anders Tylman-Mikiewicz, head of connectivity services at Volvo. “This is just the beginning of a completely new way of looking at how we spend time in the car.”

