Watch the Faraday Future FF 91 do 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds

Electric car startup Faraday Future on Tuesday unveiled its first car, the FF 91.

The luxury SUV, which makes its official debut on January 5 at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, is still officially a concept, though it points to the design and performance buyers can expect when sales eventually start. That date is said to be in 2018.

What makes the FF 91 so exciting is the performance it promises. The range-topping model will get a 130-kilowatt-hour battery pack that should deliver an EPA-rated range of 387 miles. This model will also be able to accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 2.39 seconds, delivering 1.1 g of force in the process. This will make it the quickest-accelerating production car ever, at least to 60 mph.

Unlike brands that make performance claims but don’t back them up, Faraday has released a video showing the FF 91 outmatching Bentley’s Bentayga and Ferrari’s [NYSE:RACE] 488 GTB, as well as Tesla’s [NSDQ:TSLA] Model X P100D and Model S P100D. The quickest of these rivals is the Model S P100D. With its Ludicrous mode enabled, the svelte sedan will hit 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, though this drops to 2.4 seconds via a software update Tesla is currently rolling out.

Faraday Future FF 91

What isn’t as impressive is the state of things behind the scenes at Faraday. A number of top level executives have left the company in recent months, among them commercial officer Marco Mattiacci and marketing officer Joerg Sommer. Mattiacci is a Ferrari veteran, having led the Italian firm’s operations in the United States as well as the Formula One team.

One of Faraday’s main backers, Chinese tech giant LeEco, is also facing a cash crunch, as revealed by its CEO and founder Jia Yueting in November. This led to Faraday being behind in payments to the construction firm responsible for building its $1 billion plant in Nevada.

The company will also have to face stiff from competition from more established automakers which will have their own volume electric cars on sale in 2018. Then there's Tesla to deal with as well as fellow startup Lucid which has a rival 1,000-hp electric car dubbed the Air.

