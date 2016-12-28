Jannarelly teases hard-top option for Design-1 sports car

Dec 28, 2016
Follow Viknesh

Jannarelly Design-1 with carbon fiber hard-top

Sports car startup Jannarelly is bowing to popular demand for an enclosed version of its Design-1 roadster, with the company teasing the design in a pair of computer-generated images.

Jannarelly hasn’t said whether the roof on the Design-1 coupe will be removable, but does state that it will be made from carbon fiber. The company plans to release more details in January, 2017.

The Design-1 is a lightweight sports car penned by Anthony Jannarelly, a French designer also responsible for the aggressive lines of the $3.4 million W Motors Lykan Hypersport. It is the first product of his eponymous Jannarelly, which is based in Dubai. Power in the car comes from a 3.5-liter V-6 sourced from Nissan.

Jannarelly had hoped to start deliveries of the 300-horsepower Design-1 in the United States in November. However, late changes made to the design, such as the inclusion of an enclosed version, have led to delays. Other changes include the option of a glass windshield and an upgrade of the front suspension to fit inboard shock absorbers.

Jannarelly’s distributer in the U.S. is VanDouble Enterprises. Orders for the car can be made via the website www.jannarellyusa.com.

HI-RES GALLERY: Jannarelly Design-1 with carbon fiber hard-top
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Ford GT prototype headed for auction Ford GT prototype headed for auction
VW GTI Clubsport S smashes its own Nürburgring lap record VW GTI Clubsport S smashes its own Nürburgring lap record
Ferrari J50 might be ‘blueprint’ for brand’s future design Ferrari J50 might be ‘blueprint’ for brand’s future design
Jannarelly teases hard-top option for Design-1 sports car Jannarelly teases hard-top option for Design-1 sports car
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.