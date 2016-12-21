Kia teases sexy silhouette of its GT (Stinger) sports sedan

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Kia has released a new teaser video for its upcoming sports sedan based on the GT concept that we first saw at the 2011 Frankfurt auto show.

The latest video reveals the sexy silhouette of the car which so far looks very much like Audi’s A5 Sportback. Of course, the Kia will likely be the more fun to drive thanks to its rear-wheel-drive setup.

Previous teaser videos revealed that the car is capable of hitting 62 mph in 5.1 seconds and that its handling was honed on the Nürburgring. In addition to the teasers, we’ve also seen a leaked shot of what’s likely to be a pre-production example.

Kia has been surprisingly tight with details, including even the name of the car—though there are rumors it will be called a Stinger in most markets and K8 in Korea. Whatever it’s called, the car will ride on a shortened version of the platform found in the Genesis G80 (formerly Hyundai Genesis) and G90. The top engine will be a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V-6. We estimate it will deliver 365 horsepower and be paired up with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

We’ll have all the details soon as the debut is scheduled for January 8, 2017—the eve of the Detroit auto show. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear at the show, head to our dedicated hub.