Kia teases sexy silhouette of its GT (Stinger) sports sedan

Dec 21, 2016
Follow Viknesh

2018 Kia GT (Stinger) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Kia has released a new teaser video for its upcoming sports sedan based on the GT concept that we first saw at the 2011 Frankfurt auto show.

The latest video reveals the sexy silhouette of the car which so far looks very much like Audi’s A5 Sportback. Of course, the Kia will likely be the more fun to drive thanks to its rear-wheel-drive setup.

Previous teaser videos revealed that the car is capable of hitting 62 mph in 5.1 seconds and that its handling was honed on the Nürburgring. In addition to the teasers, we’ve also seen a leaked shot of what’s likely to be a pre-production example.

Kia has been surprisingly tight with details, including even the name of the car—though there are rumors it will be called a Stinger in most markets and K8 in Korea. Whatever it’s called, the car will ride on a shortened version of the platform found in the Genesis G80 (formerly Hyundai Genesis) and G90. The top engine will be a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V-6. We estimate it will deliver 365 horsepower and be paired up with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

We’ll have all the details soon as the debut is scheduled for January 8, 2017—the eve of the Detroit auto show. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear at the show, head to our dedicated hub.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Kia GT (Stinger) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Kia teases sexy silhouette of its GT (Stinger) sports sedan Kia teases sexy silhouette of its GT (Stinger) sports sedan
VW teases new I.D. Concept electric car ahead of Detroit VW teases new I.D. Concept electric car ahead of Detroit
2017 BMW 5-Series priced from $52,195 2017 BMW 5-Series priced from $52,195
Dodge Dakota with Viper engine for sale on Craigslist Dodge Dakota with Viper engine for sale on Craigslist
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.